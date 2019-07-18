Man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children re-arrested after another victim comes forward

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis man was re-arrested Thursday after another victim of sexual assault came forward.Detectives arrested Richard Bradberry, 55, a week after he was taken into custody for sexually assaulting three children.The victim told police he was 15-years-old at the time of the assault which happened at Bradberry's apartment complex near Villa Avenue and West Barstow Avenue.Bradberry was booked into the Fresno County Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 15-years-old or younger, where the perpetrator is at least 10 years old than the victim(s).If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Clovis Police Department Detectives Division at (559) 324-2415.