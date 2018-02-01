Man accused of shooting 9-year-old Fresno girl pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter

#BREAKING: Brian Cooks pleads no contest to manslaughter in the death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez. He’ll get 21 years in prison at sentencing.#JusticeForJanessa@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/C3g4ylrAAf — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) February 1, 2018

A Fresno man has pleaded no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of nine-year-old Janessa Ramirez.Brian Cooks admitted to police he fired the bullet that hit Janessa Ramirez as she stood in front of a West Central Fresno laundromat with her mother and some friends.Cooks has also pleaded no contest to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.Cooks is expected to receive 21 years in prison when he is sentenced.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.