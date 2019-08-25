Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her new boyfriend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police are looking for the man they say shot his ex-girlfriend and killed her new boyfriend.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting outside a house on Woodward Street around 1 a.m.

Police say the woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition, but her new boyfriend died on the scene.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect who they say left the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler 300.
