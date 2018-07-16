FRESNO

Man accused of shooting killing teen in Old Fig Garden robbery pleads not guilty

The man accused in the deadly shooting of a Fresno teen pleaded not guilty to the charges. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The man accused in the deadly shooting of a Fresno teen pleaded not guilty to the charges. Joseph Espinoza is accused in the death 17-year-old Nick Kauls during a failed robbery in Old Fig Garden.

Kauls was with a friend going to get something from his car late one-night last month when he was approached by a person demanding money and property. When the boys turned to run Kauls was shot twice in the head-- he died four days later.

Espinoza was arrested and charged with the crime. Prosecutors said he and two other people were looking to get money to bail a friend out of jail.
