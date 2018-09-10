STABBING

Man accused of stabbing family friend to death in eye starts trial

The victim's mother said she doesn't feel hate or wish death upon him for this act- that prosecutors say he admitted to.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Reynaldo Hernandez loved music and dancing. A few months ago his sister took this video of him in the living room. The youngest of the family--his mother said he was generous and kindhearted to family and friends- right until the end of his life last month.

"He was always offering them cigarettes or food. He would tell them to come and eat. He was always big-hearted," said the victim's mother Rosa Hernandez.

Monday morning, the once-time friend accused of killing Hernandez faced a judge.



Antonio Atkinson postponed his arraignment for now. He is accused of stabbing Hernandez in the eye and then walking away. Investigators say Atkinson was staying in a converted garage at the family's home. It's unclear what prompted the violence.

"That day he was asleep listening to music and that's the last thing that she has in her head is that he was asleep and the music was playing."

RELATED: One person killed in Southeast Fresno stabbing

Rosa Hernandez says she wakes up each day with the same broken heart. The tears just fall. She lost her longtime husband In February and her son has been what keeps her going.

"That was her baby and she loved him like he always wanted to be with her and at night he would always get up and check on her and be like mom are you ok? Mom are you Ok? He was always checking up on her."

Fresno Police have not released the motive behind the crime. But, witnesses said Atkinson was acting strangely before the homicide.

Atkinson was on probation for felony vandalism. He is now facing one count of murder with an enhancement of using a knife.

At this point, it remains unclear if the homicide was unprovoked.
