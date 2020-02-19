Man accused of targeting ex-girlfriend in downtown Fresno to be sentenced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of targeting his ex-girlfriend in a shooting at Courthouse Park in Downtown Fresno will now face 31 years in prisonAnthony Simpson admitted to the assault just as his trial was about to start.Back in 2016, authorities say Simpson approached his ex-girlfriend and her male accomplice on their way to file a restraining order against him.That's when he opened fire, hitting the male victim in the leg as his ex-girlfriend got away.He was arrested a short time later. Sentencing is set to take place next month.