Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man was in a car with his friends around 8 p.m. Tuesday when someone opened fire at the vehicle, shooting him in the back.

Authorities say friends drove the victim from Ave 416 and Road 128 to a fire station for help, where the 20-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Investigators are still trying to establish where exactly the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Victim of Fresno's first homicide of 2020 had just enlisted for Army
Fresno PD: Crime not on the rise in southwest policing district
Former Marine pleads not guilty to murder of Madera County girl
One teen admits lying, two others also change stories to protect uncle charged with murder
Show More
McConnell backs off, abruptly eases some Trump impeachment trial rules
Tulare Co. brothers killed man because he was gang dropout, court documents say
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Highway 41 route to Central Coast closed after crash, detour in place
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
More TOP STORIES News