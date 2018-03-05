LOVE TRIANGLE

Man allegedly killed fiancee's sister by choking her during sex in motel room

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with killing fiancee's sister in motel room

HOUSTON, Texas --
The man who admitted to killing his fiancee's sister appeared in court after he was charged with manslaughter.

Jason Farmer, 34, was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Angela Montante at the America's Inn and Suites near Beechnut.

Police say he checked into the motel with Montante Thursday, and then killed her.

New details in court Monday morning revealed that Farmer and Montante were having sex in the room when he started choking her. He stopped when she started panicking, but she stopped moving, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Farmer waited 24 to 36 hours before calling police.

EMBED More News Videos

A man accused of killing his fiancee's sister has been identified as 34-year-old Jason Farmer.



Authorities found him inside the motel room with Montante's body wrapped in a blanket.

Police say he surrendered Friday night.

Investigators have not said how Montante died.

RAW VIDEO: Jason Farmer appears in court after being charged with manslaughter
EMBED More News Videos

Jason Farmer in PC court



Farmer has been arrested several times over the past few years.

He is being held without bond because of two previous felonies.

Farmer is also a registered sex offender.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
love trianglewoman killedhomicide investigationmanslaughterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOVE TRIANGLE
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister to death during sex
More love triangle
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News