WATCH VIDEOS

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man and woman die following collision with train in Fresno County

KFSN logo
Monday, February 20, 2023 12:55AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman are dead following a collision with a train in Fresno County.

Officers responded to a vehicle versus train call just before 3 p.m. Sunday on East Conejo and South Peach Avenues.

Investigators say a man driving a sedan went around the railroad crossing arms that were down.

The train traveling north collided with the car shortly after, killing both the man and the woman at the scene.

Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

No one on the train was injured.

Roads will be closed for several hours while the California Highway Patrol continues its investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW