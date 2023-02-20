Man and woman die following collision with train in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman are dead following a collision with a train in Fresno County.

Officers responded to a vehicle versus train call just before 3 p.m. Sunday on East Conejo and South Peach Avenues.

Investigators say a man driving a sedan went around the railroad crossing arms that were down.

The train traveling north collided with the car shortly after, killing both the man and the woman at the scene.

Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

No one on the train was injured.

Roads will be closed for several hours while the California Highway Patrol continues its investigation.

