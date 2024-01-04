Man and woman hospitalized following shooting in central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital following a shooting in a central Fresno home.

The shooting happened Thursday morning on North Roosevelt Avenue near McKinley Avenue, just south of Fresno High School.

Officers say the woman was shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear where the man was shot but investigators say he drove himself to the hospital.

Both victims are expected to survive.

No additional information including a possible suspect was given.

It's unclear if Fresno High School was affected by the incident.

