Man and woman injured in central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman shot at a central Fresno intersection were found at a nearby gas station on Friday night.Fresno police say the two victims were shot at near Marks and Weber before driving themselves to the Sinclair Gas Station on Clinton and Weber.Bullet holes can be seen all over the sides of the victims' vehicle.Investigators have closed off the intersection as well as the gas station as they try to piece together what led to the shooting.Both the man and woman are expected to survive their injuries.