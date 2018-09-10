U.S. & WORLD

Man armed with assault rifle captured on surveillance video ringing Florida neighbor's doorbell

EMBED </>More Videos

Man armed with assault rifle captured on surveillance video ringing Florida neighbor's doorbell. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 10, 2018.

A man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an assault rifle rang a neighbor's doorbell in Florida.

The Boca Raton homeowner and her two children hid in the bathroom when they saw this from the security camera Wednesday night.

The woman called police and her husband, who was away on a business trip.

She says it took police 25 minutes to arrive.

The man now faces aggravated assault charges.

The family says the man's daughter had recently stayed at their house because the girl was afraid of her father.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgunssurveillance videoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News