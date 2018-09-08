FRESNO SOUTHEAST

Man arrested, accused of brandishing firearm at driver in Southeast Fresno

A suspect is in custody after being accused of brandishing a firearm at a driver in Southeast Fresno.

Fresno police officers say 20-year-old John Avila pointed a gun at the driver near Tulare and First Street Friday night at around 10 p.m.

They used a witness description to track down Avila.

Once they searched his car, they found a handgun.

Avila was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several weapons-related charges, including possession of a loaded firearm.

Fresno police officers in the Southwest District have now recovered 126 firearms this year.
