A Tulare County man is in custody accused of murdering his roommate at their home in Poplar.Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Jose Salazar is the man accused of killing 60-year-old Marcello Garcia.Marcello was found dead early Monday around 4:30 a.m. on Avenue 145.After an investigation, Salazar was identified as the person responsible for his death.Officials say Salazar and Garcia were roommates and had been living together for some years.A motive for the murder is still under investigation.An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine an official cause of death.