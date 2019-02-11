ARREST

Man arrested, accused of killing his roommate, Tulare County deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Tulare County man is in custody accused of murdering his roommate at their home in Poplar.

Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Jose Salazar is the man accused of killing 60-year-old Marcello Garcia.

Marcello was found dead early Monday around 4:30 a.m. on Avenue 145.

After an investigation, Salazar was identified as the person responsible for his death.

Officials say Salazar and Garcia were roommates and had been living together for some years.

A motive for the murder is still under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine an official cause of death.
