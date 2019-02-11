FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Tulare County man is in custody accused of murdering his roommate at their home in Poplar.
Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Jose Salazar is the man accused of killing 60-year-old Marcello Garcia.
Marcello was found dead early Monday around 4:30 a.m. on Avenue 145.
After an investigation, Salazar was identified as the person responsible for his death.
Officials say Salazar and Garcia were roommates and had been living together for some years.
A motive for the murder is still under investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine an official cause of death.