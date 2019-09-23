crime

Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba

Police took 52-year-old Fernando Velasquez Cruz into custody on Saturday near O Street and Yale Avenue.

The Dinuba Police Department has arrested a man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman earlier this month.

Police took 52-year-old Fernando Velasquez Cruz into custody on Saturday near O Street and Yale Avenue.

On Sept. 7, a woman told police she was walking near a recycling center when she was reportedly grabbed by Cruz. She says he put a knife to her throat and pulled her into his vehicle.

The victim told police Cruz then took her to an orchard in the Sultana area and sexually assaulted her before driving her back to Dinuba.

Cruz has been booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of kidnapping, rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Dinuba Police say this investigation is ongoing and are asking for the public's help because they believe Cruz solicited other women.

If you have any information please contact Dinuba Police Department at 559-591-5911 or 559-591-TIP1 to remain anonymous.
