Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 3 children

Officers arrested 55-year-old Richard Bradberry at his apartment near Villa and Barstow avenues. (Clovis Police Department)

A Clovis man was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually abusing three children under the age of 15, police say.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Richard Bradberry at his apartment near Villa and Barstow avenues. The victims told police two incidents took place in the last two weeks.

Bradberry was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 years old or younger and oral copulation with a child under 14.

Police believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department Detectives Division at 559-324-2415.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News