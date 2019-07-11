Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 3 children

A Clovis man was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually abusing three children under the age of 15, police say.Officers arrested 55-year-old Richard Bradberry at his apartment near Villa and Barstow avenues. The victims told police two incidents took place in the last two weeks.Bradberry was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 years old or younger and oral copulation with a child under 14.Police believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department Detectives Division at 559-324-2415.