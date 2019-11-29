Man arrested, accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old man in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man in west central Fresno the day before Thanksgiving.Detectives say 36-year-old Jesus Capuchin has been charged with the murder of Raodel Ruvalcaba.On Wednesday, deputies were called to the area of North Feland and West McKinley Avenues, where they found Ruvalcaba unconscious. A deputy rendered aid to the victim, but Ruvalcaba died at the scene.Detectives say Capuchin and Ruvalcaba knew each other but a motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.Capuchin has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and charged with murder, as well as spousal abuse, for which he had outstanding warrants.