Man arrested after 6-hour standoff with Lemoore police officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with Lemoore police officers overnight.Officers responded to reports of an intoxicated man armed with two firearms at a home on Hazelwood Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.As officers arrived, shots rang out from the house. Authorities evacuated the neighborhood as the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Teddy Mata of Lemoore, continued to fire shots at officers.Police, Kings County sheriff's deputies and a SWAT team worked to get in contact with Mata for about six and a half hours through phone and a microphone.In a video provided by an ABC30 insider, several shots can be heard coming from the home as police surrounded the house.At around 3:00 a.m., Mata came out of the house but was resistant to surrender to officers. A K9 unit was released and took him into custody.Mata was taken to a local hospital and will be booked into the Kings County jail once he is released.Police say no officers fired their weapons during the incident.