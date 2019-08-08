Man arrested after allegedly committing sex acts with a minor, deputies say

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.In July, detectives began investigating reports of a man allegedly committing sex acts with a minor in the Porterville area.Detectives were able to identify 34-year-old William Epperly as the suspect and learned he had committed those crimes on several different occasions.Authorities also found Epperly in possession of multiple images of child pornography involving children between the ages of 6-10 years old.Epperly was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Adult Pre-Trial Facility where he faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor.This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Nevarez or Sgt. Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559)733-6218. Anonymous information can be sent by text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.