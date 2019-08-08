crime

Man arrested after allegedly committing sex acts with a minor, deputies say

Detectives were able to identify 34-year-old William Epperly as the suspect and learned he had committed those crimes on several different occasions.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

In July, detectives began investigating reports of a man allegedly committing sex acts with a minor in the Porterville area.

Detectives were able to identify 34-year-old William Epperly as the suspect and learned he had committed those crimes on several different occasions.

Authorities also found Epperly in possession of multiple images of child pornography involving children between the ages of 6-10 years old.

Epperly was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Adult Pre-Trial Facility where he faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Nevarez or Sgt. Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559)733-6218. Anonymous information can be sent by text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyportervillearrestcrimechild pornographyinvestigationsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Police find 47 grams of meth and guns at Visalia home
Once connected to murder, Fresno man facing life for Irvine crime
Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities looking for inmate who didn't return to Kings County Jail after compassionate release
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise' rights, Tulare Co. Sheriff says
Police find 47 grams of meth and guns at Visalia home
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
Show More
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Once connected to murder, Fresno man facing life for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
More TOP STORIES News