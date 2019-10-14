Man arrested after allegedly threatening Northern California hospital worker with knife

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- A man who allegedly pulled a knife inside a hospital emergency room in Redwood City is under arrest and facing attempted murder charges.Redwood City police released surveillance photos of the incident, which happened Friday morning at Kaiser Hospital.Police say the suspect threatened a worker with the knife and pulled out a replica handgun.When officers arrived, they say the suspect dropped the weapons and was taken into custody.The man is identified as 56-year-old Thomas Smith of Redwood City.Police say no one was hurt during the incident.