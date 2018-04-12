Man arrested after assaulting a school employee in Madera

Gregory Smith, 27-years-old, is accused of assaulting an employee on the campus of Cesar Chavez School and then leading officers on a short chase.

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man assaulted an employee on the campus of Cesar Chavez Elementary School and then led officers on a short chase, according to the Madera Police Department.

Gregory Smith is accused of assaulting the Madera Unified employee and then leaving school grounds. Officers found Smith at a nearby apartment complex as he was pulling away in his vehicle. Officers attempted to pull Smith over and that's when he stopped and began yelling at them.

With the 27-year-old Smith refusing to get out of his vehicle, officers started to approach but that's when Smith drove away.

Officers chased Smith for about a half a mile before he stopped and was arrested.

Smith's five young children, all between the ages of 3 to 9 were inside of the vehicle, unrestrained, during the chase.

All five children have been placed into protective custody and turned over to Madera Child Protective Services.

Smith is now facing charges of child endangerment, obstruction, failure to yield, and battery on school official with injury.

The employee who was assaulted suffered only minor injuries, and no one was hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultpolice chaseschoolMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News