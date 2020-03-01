Man hospitalized and arrested after barricading himself inside NE Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An hours-long standoff in Northeast Fresno ended Saturday night with the arrest of a man who threatened a neighbor.According to investigators, the man threatened a female neighbor with an object and then barricaded himself inside his home.As officers with the Fresno Police Department attempted to coax him out, he started to live stream on social media.That brought people to the front of his home to watch the situation unfold."It would be nice if they would have tried to help us and tried to convince him to come out peacefully, but I don't think that is what the large mass was trying to do," said Lt. Anthony Dewall with the Fresno Police Department.Police say the man struggles with mental health issues.He was also on probation for recently making threats against someone else."We are familiar with the subject we have received multiple calls for him over the last several weeks, and we have been doing everything to try and get the help the person needs," said Lt. Dewall.Chris Roup, with NAMI, the National Alliance for Mental Illness, has been working closely with the man and his family for the last year.She says those who gathered outside the home could hurt the man's state of mind, "People know his name, but they were referencing him in very unkind ways, that can harm other people who are living with serious mental health challenges."After several hours, officers entered the man's home, where he finally surrendered.The man was not hurt in the arrest but was brought to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno to be evaluated.Fresno Police tell us after the man is released from the hospital he will be booked into the Fresno County Jail for violating his probation.