burglary

Man arrested after breaking through window of South Valley business

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested a man after he smashed his way through a window and into a South Valley business overnight.

Officers say 35-year-old Joaquin Soliz broke into the Ronald Ormonde Insurance building on Main and Conyer just before 11 p.m Saturday.

A security alarm went off and Soliz tried to get away from the building, but officers arrived and arrested him.

Soliz wasn't able to steal anything from the office before the alarm went off.

He's been booked into the Tulare County jail on burglary and drug possession charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyburglarytulare
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Suspect arrested for burglarizing The Country Cafe in Visalia
Thieves caught on camera cutting hole to break into central Fresno liquor store
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Kingsburg Police arrest 3 suspects linked to multiple burglaries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in face near Fresno 7/11
Frustrations mount over shortage of coronavirus testing in Valley
Coronavirus: Stranded Valley radio DJ coming home
Central CA coronavirus cases
Porterville Police: Suspects were high during drug house bust
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks
Family displaced after fire destroys part of apartment in Fresno County
Show More
Website shows how much toilet paper you actually need
California couple learns of coronavirus crisis after off-the-grid trip
Clovis egg farm finding ways to operate during COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Man who tested positive for COVID warns others
More TOP STORIES News