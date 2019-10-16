high-speed chase

Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase through Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have a man in custody who led them on a high-speed chase that ended just outside the Fresno County town of Easton.

It started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop about 8 miles away on Valentine and Highway 180.

When deputies learned the Honda Accord was stolen, the driver led them on a chase that went to Highway 41.

The driver tried to escape by driving on the wrong side of the 41.

The chase came to an end at American near Elm when deputies used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Deputies say the driver was on parole and was taken into custody.

A woman was also in the Honda.

It's unknown if she was arrested.
