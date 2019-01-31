ANIMAL CRUELTY

Man arrested after throwing 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit against the wall, killing it

A man was arrested in Tulare County after he killed his 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit on Thursday.

Authorities said the man, Dorian Mendoza, picked up the 4-month-old rabbit named 'Bunny' and threw it against the wall, killing it.

Mendoza was in the midst of an argument with his girlfriend. He had bought his daughter the rabbit a few weeks ago, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested him for animal cruelty.

He also had an unrelated active arrest warrant for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseanimal crueltypetTulare County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL CRUELTY
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
21 horses and a dog found dead on North Carolina property
Man says he accidentally killed girl's puppy with pellet rifle
More animal cruelty
Top Stories
Valley veteran faces possible deportation due to troubled past
Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
Man tries to lure schoolgirl into his car near Ashlan & Polk
Central Valley growers welcome rain to irrigate crops
Pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Citywide gang sweep leads to 76 felony arrests in 10 days
January storms push Sierra Nevada snowpack to 100 percent
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
Visalia woman arrested; found in possession of meth and black tar heroin
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient
Roger Clemens' son, godson accusing bar bouncer of assault
More News