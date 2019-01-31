A man was arrested in Tulare County after he killed his 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit on Thursday.
Authorities said the man, Dorian Mendoza, picked up the 4-month-old rabbit named 'Bunny' and threw it against the wall, killing it.
Mendoza was in the midst of an argument with his girlfriend. He had bought his daughter the rabbit a few weeks ago, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested him for animal cruelty.
He also had an unrelated active arrest warrant for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.
