Man arrested after leading Fresno Police on high-speed chase with child in car

Fresno Police arrested a man accused of carrying a firearm and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.Police said Alex Oliver is connected to a shotspotter event on California near Fresno Street. A witness gave information to his whereabouts which then led to the chase.Oliver had his 23-year-old girlfriend and two-year-old child in the car with him. They pulled into the Double Tree Hilton Hotel on Ventura and M Street where he tried to escape.Oliver was soon arrested on several felony firearm and child endangerment charges.