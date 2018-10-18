GUNS

Man arrested after police find assault rifles Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested for having assault rifles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One man is behind bars this morning after officers found him with a loaded assault weapon and high capacity magazines in Southeast Fresno.

Police arrested Nathan James on several charges after being called to the area of Chestnut and Florence for more than a dozen shots fired last night.

Officers contacted James near an open garage at a home in that area.

He denied knowing about the shots fired but officers were able to find three live rounds on the ground near the garage.

While searching the home police also found 14 expended casings, an assault weapon with an attached and loaded magazine and another high capacity magazine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsarrestFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GUNS
New task force cracking down on people who aren't allowed to own guns
Illinois coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game
Cocaine and assault rifles found after police investigate shooting
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
More guns
Top Stories
Early morning officer-involved shooting in Northeast Fresno
FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
Porterville man convicted of murdering 3-month old son
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
Fresno-based fighter pilot killed in Ukraine identified
Show More
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
Man caught skinny dipping in shark tank
EXCLUSIVE: Targeted bust in SF's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
More News