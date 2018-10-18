One man is behind bars this morning after officers found him with a loaded assault weapon and high capacity magazines in Southeast Fresno.Police arrested Nathan James on several charges after being called to the area of Chestnut and Florence for more than a dozen shots fired last night.Officers contacted James near an open garage at a home in that area.He denied knowing about the shots fired but officers were able to find three live rounds on the ground near the garage.While searching the home police also found 14 expended casings, an assault weapon with an attached and loaded magazine and another high capacity magazine.