Man arrested after running away from crash involving three cars in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in police custody after crashing into three parked vehicles in Central Fresno.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Clinton near Teilman.
Police say 35-year old Jeffrey Hayes was driving a GMC Yukon westbound on Clinton, and for unknown reasons lost control of the SUV and hit a parked Ford Ranger which was pushed into a fence in front of a home on Clinton.
The Yukon then struck two other cars parked in the driveway of another home on Clinton pushing one into the garage of that home.
No one was hurt.
Hayes and a female passenger tried to run away but were caught moments later by police in a nearby neighborhood.
A witness identified Hayes as the driver.
He was arrested for hit and run, and a probation violation.
