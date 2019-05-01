Man arrested after running away from crash involving three cars in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in police custody after crashing into three parked vehicles in Central Fresno.It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Clinton near Teilman.Police say 35-year old Jeffrey Hayes was driving a GMC Yukon westbound on Clinton, and for unknown reasons lost control of the SUV and hit a parked Ford Ranger which was pushed into a fence in front of a home on Clinton.The Yukon then struck two other cars parked in the driveway of another home on Clinton pushing one into the garage of that home.No one was hurt.Hayes and a female passenger tried to run away but were caught moments later by police in a nearby neighborhood.A witness identified Hayes as the driver.He was arrested for hit and run, and a probation violation.