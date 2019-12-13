Man arrested after running from scene of DUI crash involving a semi

A DUI driver has been arrested after California Highway Patrol officers say he rear-ended a semi-truck on Chestnut near Muscat.Officers say the man was driving at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, causing his car to split in two and him to be ejected.Remarkably, the man only suffered minor injuries and ran from the scene.Officers were searching for the man in the area when they received a 911 call from a woman who thought someone was trying to break into her home.Officers arrived and found the driver they were looking for, who turned out to be the woman's brother, and arrested him.They say he was under the influence of alcohol.