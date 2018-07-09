CRIME

Man arrested after the death of toddler who shot himself

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar Ramos has been arrested after the death of a toddler who shot himself on Saturday in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man has been arrested after the death of a toddler who shot himself on Saturday in Northwest Fresno.

RELATED: Two-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer announced that 35-year-old Oscar Ramos was charged with criminal storage of a firearm.

Chief Dyer said that investigators say that 2-year-old Jace Alexander was at home with Ramos, a family friend who lives in the house and with 22-year-old Jenna Moya, the fiancé of Jace's father.

WATCH: Chief Dyer's news conference on shooting


The dad had left a couple of hours before the incident to go to work.

After making breakfast, the adults in the house left Jace in the living room to watch cartoons, and they went into the master bedroom for about 30 minutes to play video games.

They heard a pop and found Jace in his bedroom severely injured. Moya asked Ramos to call 911, but after several minutes, he did not, and Moya grabbed the phone.

When officers and paramedics arrived, Jace was still breathing and rushed to Valley Children's Hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Ramos had a safe inside the house but left the loaded gun on an entertainment center Friday night.

RELATED: Gun safety on minds of Valley residents after toddler dies from accidentally shooting himself

State law requires that guns be secured whenever a child could access it.

Ramos could spend up to three years in prison if convicted of the crime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidental shootingshootingchild deathFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News