Man arrested after threatening police with a knife in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is under arrested after allegedly pulling a knife and threatening officers in Northeast Fresno.Police received a call just before 1 a.m. Friday of a man who was hopping from backyard to backyard in the area of Emerald near Chance.Officers say the man broke one of the fences while trying to get to the next yard.After setting up a perimeter, they were able to catch up with him.That's when officers say he pulled a knife and made threatening statements toward them.Police said they had to do more than just negotiate with the suspect.