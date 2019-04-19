crime

Man arrested after threatening police with a knife in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is under arrested after allegedly pulling a knife and threatening officers in Northeast Fresno.

Police received a call just before 1 a.m. Friday of a man who was hopping from backyard to backyard in the area of Emerald near Chance.

Officers say the man broke one of the fences while trying to get to the next yard.

After setting up a perimeter, they were able to catch up with him.

That's when officers say he pulled a knife and made threatening statements toward them.

Police said they had to do more than just negotiate with the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastarrestcrimefresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Serial robber caught on camera threatening Motel 6 employee with knife
No charges for Monsignor Harrison in sexual battery investigation due to insufficient evidence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News