One man is under arrest accused of trying to have sex with a child under the age of 14.Investigators say 73-year-old Seferino Rodarte approached the teen, who was walking near Corcoran High School.Police say Rodarte offered the teen whiskey, asked for sex, and tried to pull the victim towards him.Rodarte is already a convicted sex offender and out of compliance.He was booked into the Kings County Jail where he faces multiple charges, including annoying or molesting a minor.