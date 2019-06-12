Man arrested for attempting to rape woman in front of her young child in SoCal

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A homeless man is in custody after allegedly trying to rape a mother in front of her toddler in San Bernardino.

Gabriel Emmanuel removed two bedroom window screens to get into a home in the 6300 block of N. Olive Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Bernardino police.

Officers say the victim and her 3-year-old daughter were inside when she tried to stop Emmanuel from entering the home. The suspect claimed he was being followed by another male.

When the victim tried to use her phone to call for help, police say Emmanuel knocked the phone out of her hand. The woman then tried to leave the home but was stopped by Emmanuel.

The victim's toddler saw Emmanuel and began crying, and the suspect allegedly threatened the victim, saying if she didn't want the child hurt, she had to comply.

Emmanuel forced the victim into her bedroom and locked himself inside with the victim, police say. He then removed his clothing and attempted to sexually assault the woman, who was able to fight him off and scream for help.

He fled on foot but was later arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyattempted rapesan bernardino police departmentpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News