Visalia police arrested 20-year-old Lonell Goodman on Saturday for drunk driving and child endangerment after he drove his car into a home.Goodman lost control of his Camaro near Houston and Mooney Boulevard and went through a driveway and into the side of a home.He knocked down a chunk of a wall where a family was inside at the time, but no one was hurt.Goodman was arrested at the scene.