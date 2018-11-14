Man arrested for elder abuse, lewd acts and sexual assault in Tulare County

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself.
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies arrested 54-year-old Kelly Garcia yesterday after receiving a report of elder abuse and sexual assault.
Authorities say Garcia had gone into a Kernville home and exposed himself to the victim.
He then touched the victim before running off.
Deputies were able to track Garcia down and arrested him.
He faces charges of elder abuse, lewd acts and sexual assault.
