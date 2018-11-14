ELDER ABUSE

Man arrested for elder abuse, lewd acts and sexual assault in Tulare County

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies arrested 54-year-old Kelly Garcia on Tuesday after receiving a report of elder abuse and sexual assault.

A man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself.

Authorities say Garcia had gone into a Kernville home and exposed himself to the victim.

He then touched the victim before running off.

Deputies were able to track Garcia down and arrested him.

He faces charges of elder abuse, lewd acts and sexual assault.
