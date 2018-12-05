Man arrested for involvement in Tower District assault, hit and run

Police say 24-year-old Chase Popps turned himself in at the Fresno Police Department with his attorney on Tuesday.

The suspect that was involved in an altercation with a man who was run over by a car in Tower District has been arrested, according to Fresno Police.

Popps is accused of getting into a fight with Johnny Rodriguez right before he was hit by a car in front of Bobby Salazar's.

Popps was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is being charged with battery with great bodily injury. His bail was set at $25,000 but he has since posted bail.

Jessica Acunia, 23, the woman accused of running over Rodriguez and driving out has bonded out as well. She turned herself into police Monday night.
If anybody has any additional information regarding this case, please contact Detective Marcus Gray II at (559) 621-2433 or CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
