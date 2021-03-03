homicide

Man arrested for killing 53-year-old mother in Madera County, sheriff says

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection to his mother's murder at a home in Madera County on Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection to his mother's murder at a home in Madera County on Wednesday morning.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue says family members filed a missing person report for 53-year-old Hortencia Arambula on Tuesday around 6:00 pm after not hearing from her for several days.

Deputies were called out to Arambula's home on Ellis Street and Raymond Road, just northeast of Madera, early Wednesday morning. Her husband, who had just returned from an out-of-town work trip, had discovered her body hidden on the property behind the house.

Investigators say Arambula's car was missing from the driveway, and detectives put out a search for the vehicle.

Madera police officers found the car in Madera a short time later, with Arambula's son, 32-year-old Luis Arambula, behind the wheel. Detectives say he confessed to the killing and was taken into custody.

Sheriff Pogue says that Luis Arambula had a brief criminal history, including vandalism. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the homicide.

Pogue said they could not release how Aramubla was killed as the investigation was still in its early stages.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countymaderacrimehomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Family of 24-year-old woman killed in Madera County searching for answers
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Man wanted in connection to deadly Merced shooting
2 accused of murdering 42-year-old man in Kings County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
Show More
Man allegedly points gun at employees at Visalia brewery
Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
More TOP STORIES News