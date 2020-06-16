robbery

Man arrested for robbing Raisin City market at gunpoint

A 37-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he robbed a store at gunpoint in Fresno County on Monday afternoon.

Fresno County sheriff's officials say David Ybarra of Kerman robbed the Bee's Market in Raisin City at around 1 pm on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he robbed a store at gunpoint in Fresno County on Monday afternoon.

Fresno County sheriff's officials say David Ybarra of Kerman robbed the Bee's Market in Raisin City at around 1 pm.

Ybarra held a gun up to the clerk and demanded cash, officials say. Then, he threatened him and fired a shot at the floor.

Deputies say Ybarra drove away in a white SUV, which investigators were able to later track down near Jensen and Goldenrod in Kerman.

During a traffic stop, deputies found a bag of cash and a stolen gun that was loaded.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Ybarra was booked into the Fresno County Jail for robbery, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun, burglary and making criminal threats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyraisin cityrobberyfresno countyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Police searching for 3 men who robbed downtown Fresno jewelry store
Merced man left heartbroken after motorcycle gifted by late wife is stolen
South Valley man accused of killing two women charged with two counts of murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno, Tulare among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 Camp Fire
Deputies searching for at-risk, missing 49-year-old man in Fresno Co.
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Show More
Protesters call on City of Fresno to defund police
Fresno Fire may remain understaffed due to budget constraints
3 people at Fresno State test positive for coronavirus, university says
2 arrested, 1 wanted for carjacking man in southeast Fresno
North Korea destroys inter-Korean liaison office as tensions rise
More TOP STORIES News