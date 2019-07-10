Man arrested for setting off fireworks that caused deadly house fire in Visalia

A man has been arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks that caused a deadly house fire in Visalia on July 4th, according to the Visalia Police Department.Officers say, Armando Camacho, 22, was arrested Tuesday after police served a search warrant at his home in the 1100 block of North Stover.Camacho is accused of lighting fireworks that caused a tree and home to catch fire, ultimately resulting in the death of 86-year-old Ramon Fierro.During the investigation, police were able to identify Camacho as the suspect.They say while officers were searching Camacho's home they were able to find evidence that linked him to the deadly house fire.Camacho is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and arson resulting in great bodily injury or death.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Cummings with Visalia P.D at 559-713-4722.