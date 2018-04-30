Man arrested for stabbing 4 men at a bar in Huron

Four men are in the hospital after being stabbed inside a bar in western Fresno County. It happened just after 10:30 Sunday night at Restaurante Romaldo's Bar on Lassen Avenue in Huron.Police say a man stabbed four people inside the bar but there is no word on what led to the stabbings. Two men were airlifted to two hospitals in critical condition, two others were taken by ambulance.Police were able to arrest the suspect but they have not released any information on his identity or the victims.Huron police are investigating the incident, with the help of Fresno County's crime scene unit.