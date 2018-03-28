Man arrested for stabbing step-father in Kings County

A man is in jail for stabbing his step-father in Kings County.Officers were called to a home in Hanford near Tempe Drive and Galileo just before midnight on Sunday. There they found the 35-year-old victim with several stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.During the investigation, police determined the victim's step-son, 29-year-old Roger Martinez was the suspect.Authorities arrested Martinez Wednesday morning and he now faces attempted murder charges.