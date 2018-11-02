VANDALISM

Man arrested for string of vandalism in Downtown Fulton area, including Crest Theatre

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested for string of vandalisms in Downtown Fulton area, including Crest Theatre

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A suspect believed to have vandalized the Crest Theatre and several other businesses in downtown Fresno is also behind bars.

Officers say 37-year-old Richard Contreras was caught carving graffiti into the theater's glass doors and then ran away from police.

Contreras was later found by officers and was booked into the Fresno County jail on vandalism charges.

Officers walked the Downtown Fulton area and found several other business that they also believe were vandalized by Contreras.

The total damage to the theater was estimated to be nearly $20,000.

Officers are now talking to five other businesses to get estimates of damages to their properties as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismfulton streetFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VANDALISM
Temple Beth Israel sign vandalized in Northwest Fresno
Downtown Fresno church vandalized, mutilated animal carcasses left at doorstep
Downtown Fresno artwork defaced with swastikas
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
More vandalism
Top Stories
3 women caught on camera robbing Burlington store in North Fresno
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
Firefighter injured battling large blaze at Tulare County cricket farm
Pedestrian hit by car in North Fresno, why police say he's at fault
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
October's low rainfall increases concern for California farmers
Opioid overdose deaths hit highest level ever recorded in U.S
Northeast Fresno church no longer polling place after complaints about 'Black Lives Matter' sign
Show More
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
New details in case involving Parlier teen that was kidnapped, raped and robbed
Church service held for 3 siblings struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
More News