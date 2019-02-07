SCHOOL THREAT

Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High School

The Sheriff's Office says Paul Flores, 34, is facing felony charges for stalking and making criminal threats.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High School, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says Paul Flores, 34, is facing felony charges for stalking and making criminal threats.

Around 8:30 Thursday morning, deputies received a call from a woman in Fresno stating she got threatening texts and phone calls from her ex-boyfriend.

Deputies began to investigate and determine Flores lived in Porterville and had access to guns.

Around 9:15 a.m., investigators say the woman received another message from Flores in which he states he would go after her son at Clovis High and shoot it up.

The Sheriff's Office notified Clovis Unified and Clovis Police. The school was placed on lockdown.

During this time, the California Highway Patrol's helicopter located Flores' car driving in the city of Fresno. Fresno County Sheriff's deputies, CHP officers, and Fresno Police began following Flores and ultimately arrested him when he came to a stop in the area of E. Dennett and N. Echo Avenues.

Deputies searched Flores' car but did not find a gun.

Clovis High School was notified of this development and administrators lifted the lockdown.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect, in this case, is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111, Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
