KINGS COUNTY

Man arrested for waving knives at officers in Lemoore

EMBED </>More Videos

A South Valley man was taken into custody after waving knives in front of police officers. (KFSN)

LEMOORE, CAlif (KFSN) --
A South Valley man was taken into custody after waving knives in front of police officers. It happened Sunday morning just after six on Hanford-Armona Road in Lemoore.

Police said Bradley Williams was not wearing a shirt and carrying a pair of knives while yelling something about children. When officers confronted him, he became agitated and started swinging the knives at officers.

Williams then dropped the knives and started throwing punches at officers, who were then able to arrest him. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestkings countyLemoore
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KINGS COUNTY
Woman reported missing from Hanford found safe
Hanford firefighters rescue dog from 3-foot deep trench
Day 2: World Surf League championship tournament at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch
Surf Ranch creating wave of excitement for Lemoore
World's best return to the Surf Ranch
More kings county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News