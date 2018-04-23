Man arrested for waving knives at officers in Lemoore

A South Valley man was taken into custody after waving knives in front of police officers. It happened Sunday morning just after six on Hanford-Armona Road in Lemoore.Police said Bradley Williams was not wearing a shirt and carrying a pair of knives while yelling something about children. When officers confronted him, he became agitated and started swinging the knives at officers.Williams then dropped the knives and started throwing punches at officers, who were then able to arrest him. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.