MERCED COUNTY

Man arrested in Atwater for shooting person who he claimed was breaking to his car

EMBED </>More Videos

Atwater police arrested a man after he shot a 22-year-old man who he claims was breaking into his car. (KFSN)

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) --
Atwater police arrested a man after he shot a 22-year-old man who he claims was breaking into his car.

According to police, they received a call to investigate a burglary of a vehicle on the 1900 Block of Atwater Blvd. The person at the residence, identified as 29-year-old Abraham Flores, said he has scared off a man trying to break into his car and that the suspect had left a hat and a shoe behind.

A little while later police received a call of a man going house to house asking for help because he had been shot in the leg. After checking the area they received the call they eventually received a second call about a 22-year-old man who was at a relative's house in the 1500 block of Vine circle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, once they arrived at the residence the victim said he had been walking in the area of burglary when he heard the sound of an argument and then told officers he was shot. More officers were called and began investigating the burglary and shooting as being possibly connected.

Officers went back and questioned Flores when they discovered a blood trail leading back to a church on Olive Avenue. They also discovered property that had been stolen from the car in the bushes a short distance away.

While questioning Flores, police said his wife attempted to leave with two bags, which they would later find out were filled with ammunition. Flores and his wife were detained when he told police he shot the person who was breaking into his car and that the gun was located in his vehicle.

Flores was booked into Merced County jail on a charge of assault with a Firearm. The 22-year-old who had been shot was taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmerced countyburglaryarrestAtwater
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News