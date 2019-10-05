Man arrested in connection to Coalinga shooting that injured toddler

Coalinga Police arrested 19-year-old Joseph Andrade Ramos in Avenal for three previous warrants and was questioned by detectives for a possible connection to the crime back in September, but due to a paperwork error, he was released the next day.
Friday, authorities arrested Ramos on a special warrant for the shooting at an inn in Avenal. He is now in the Coalinga city jail and will be transported to the Fresno County jail to face charges.
