Man arrested in connection to Coalinga shooting that injured toddler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a Coalinga shooting that left a 3-year-old girl seriously injured.Coalinga Police arrested 19-year-old Joseph Andrade Ramos in Avenal for three previous warrants and was questioned by detectives for a possible connection to the crime back in September, but due to a paperwork error, he was released the next day.Friday, authorities arrested Ramos on a special warrant for the shooting at an inn in Avenal. He is now in the Coalinga city jail and will be transported to the Fresno County jail to face charges.