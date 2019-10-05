shooting

Man arrested in connection to Coalinga shooting that injured toddler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a Coalinga shooting that left a 3-year-old girl seriously injured.

Coalinga Police arrested 19-year-old Joseph Andrade Ramos in Avenal for three previous warrants and was questioned by detectives for a possible connection to the crime back in September, but due to a paperwork error, he was released the next day.

Friday, authorities arrested Ramos on a special warrant for the shooting at an inn in Avenal. He is now in the Coalinga city jail and will be transported to the Fresno County jail to face charges.

More TOP STORIES News