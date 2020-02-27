body found

Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run in Tulare County over 1 year later

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a year has passed since Taryn Murrieta found her brother Timothy Shields dead in a Tulare County canal.

Shields had been missing for a couple of days. His girlfriend told authorities he was struck by a car while they were walking together near the canal that Saturday night.

"It's been a long road, a long year since that day of events that have happened," Murrieta said. "I just want it to go away. I just want justice."

According to a statement of probable cause by the California Highway Patrol, witnesses told investigators that 28-year-old Jose Rodriguez hit Shields with a Buick LeSabre that night.

They also told officers where to find the car -- at a home in Woodlake.

Using a search warrant, a CHP officer found the car there and noticed that the right mirror, headlight, and windshield had been replaced.

But there was still damage to the right fender, which officer found consistent with a crash.

Later, another CHP officer found Rodriguez during a traffic stop on the outskirts of Woodlake.

Using GPS records from Rodriguez's ankle monitor, officers were able to place him at the scene of the crash.

Last month, The Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged Rodriguez with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on Wednesday, Rodriguez was booked into a Tulare County Jail.

"I just wish he would have come forth on his own and just admitted and just owned up to what he did," Murrieta said. "He knew it was wrong, and anybody else involved, if there is, I wish they would do the same because it's affected me and my family in the worst way."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularetulare countymissing personbody found
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Suspect named in killing of 3 Perris men found in cemetery
3 bodies found at Perris cemetery possibly linked to Mexican drug cartel
Detectives investigating after 3 bodies found at Perris cemetery
3 bodies found at cemetery in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown
Fresno Police arrest 2 for series of robberies on Valentine's Day
Lindsay police searching for suspect vehicle connected to January homicide
Father and son linked to Fresno homicide from January face judge
Merced health officials: Stay cautious of flu amid coronavirus concern
Does shocking video of car hitting pedestrian prove intent to kill?
Show More
Former FUSD bus driver now a convicted child molester
Collision causes southwest Fresno roadway to close for hours
Health Watch: Insulin resistance a factor in miscarriages
Students and staff at Fresno City College celebrate Ash Wednesday
Firefighters battle blaze at central Fresno business
More TOP STORIES News