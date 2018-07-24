Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Farmersville

EMBED </>More Videos

The Farmersville Police Chief said that the shooting is the result of, "A long-term dispute that has kind of boiled over," between a business owner and a landlord. (KFSN)

By
FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
One man was detained in connection to a double shooting in Farmersville Tuesday afternoon.

Two victims were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and their conditions are unknown. Farmersville Police received multiple 911 calls at around 1 p.m. for a shooting.


When police arrived, they found a gunshot victim in the back room of the building. Authorities say the landowner was shot twice in the upper body.

They also found his son in the main area of the store, shot in the foot.

The suspected shooter is the business owner and investigators say he was still on site when they arrived.

The victims did business with each other and have had problems in the past, police say.



"My understanding is it's kind of a long-term dispute that has kind of boiled over and resulted in a meeting today that ended it this incident," said Farmersville Police Chief Mario Krstic.

Right now Farmersville Police are questioning the suspect and say an arrest is pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFarmersville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News