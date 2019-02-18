Man arrested in fatal 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno to face manslaughter charges

A man arrested after a fatal three-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno has been identified as Rocky LaJoie.LaJoie is facing gross vehicular manslaughter along with five other charges.The crash happened on Sunday evening. Police say LaJoie's car crashed into another vehicle carrying five people, which overturned and killed one person inside it on impact. Two children who were in that vehicle were injured.LaJoie's car then veered into the southbound lanes, hitting another car occupied by two grandparents and a 10-year-old child.The victim who died in the car that overturned was visiting from Mexico.