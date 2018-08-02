FRESNO

Man arrested in Fresno for possession of drugs and high-powered Russian military rifle

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police arrest a man on drug charges and for carrying a high-powered Russian military rifle.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police arrest a man on drug charges and for carrying a high-powered Russian military rifle.

Officers said they saw 35-year-old Yerlly Vega parked in an alley near Huntington and Callisch with an open container of beer, and trying to hide drugs from the view of the police. They moved in and confiscated Vega's drugs, which is believed to be crystal meth.

They also found a Russian military rifle in his apartment, with 58 live rounds of ammunition and 36 expended rifle casings.

Vega was arrested on various drug and firearm charges. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsdrugsfresnoarrestFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News