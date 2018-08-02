Man arrested in Fresno for possession of drugs and high-powered Russian military rifle

Fresno Police arrest a man on drug charges and for carrying a high-powered Russian military rifle.Officers said they saw 35-year-old Yerlly Vega parked in an alley near Huntington and Callisch with an open container of beer, and trying to hide drugs from the view of the police. They moved in and confiscated Vega's drugs, which is believed to be crystal meth.They also found a Russian military rifle in his apartment, with 58 live rounds of ammunition and 36 expended rifle casings.Vega was arrested on various drug and firearm charges. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.